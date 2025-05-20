The Nike A'One "OG Pearl" is Still Available Online (For Now)
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson made WNBA history long ago; now, she is blazing a new path in the footwear industry. Wilson's debut Nike basketball shoe is not even a month old and it has already been a smash hit.
The Nike A'One launched in the "Pink A'ura" colorway earlier this month and sold out online in record time. Nike quickly followed up with two more colorways dropping last week.
The "OG Pearl" and "Indigo Girl" enjoyed a dual release. Surprisingly, only the "Indigo Girl" colorway sold out.
Much to the delight of athletes and fans, it is not difficult to find the "OG Pearl" colorway online at the retail price right now.
Online shoppers can still buy the Nike A'One "OG Pearl" colorway women's ($110) and big kid ($90) sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "OG Pearl" arrives in an ultra-clean triple-white (White, Off White, and Summit White) colorway. The Nike Swoosh and A'ja logos provide the perfect contrast with a pop of Metallic Silver.
The Nike A'One features a lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsole incorporates Cushlon 3.0, encased in a firmer foam carrier for enhanced stability. Lastly, a lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot securely in place.
WNBA fans and hoopers who miss out on Wilson's sneaker drops should not worry, as Nike will release a steady stream of new colorways over the next year for its signature athlete.
With the WNBA season in full swing, look for Wilson to debut upcoming styles on the hardwood. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
