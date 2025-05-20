Kicks

The Nike A'One "OG Pearl" is Still Available Online (For Now)

A'Jja Wilson's first signature basketball shoe is still available online in the "OG Pearl" colorway.

Pat Benson

The Nike A'One "OG Pearl" colorway did not sell out like the "Indigo Girl" colorway.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson made WNBA history long ago; now, she is blazing a new path in the footwear industry. Wilson's debut Nike basketball shoe is not even a month old and it has already been a smash hit.

The Nike A'One launched in the "Pink A'ura" colorway earlier this month and sold out online in record time. Nike quickly followed up with two more colorways dropping last week.

The "OG Pearl" and "Indigo Girl" enjoyed a dual release. Surprisingly, only the "Indigo Girl" colorway sold out.

Side view of the Nike A'One.
The Nike A'One "OG Pearl" colorway. / Nike

Much to the delight of athletes and fans, it is not difficult to find the "OG Pearl" colorway online at the retail price right now.

Online shoppers can still buy the Nike A'One "OG Pearl" colorway women's ($110) and big kid ($90) sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

The "OG Pearl" arrives in an ultra-clean triple-white (White, Off White, and Summit White) colorway. The Nike Swoosh and A'ja logos provide the perfect contrast with a pop of Metallic Silver.

Rear view of the Nike A'One.
Details on the Nike A'One "OG Pearl" colorway. / Nike

The Nike A'One features a lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsole incorporates Cushlon 3.0, encased in a firmer foam carrier for enhanced stability. Lastly, a lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot securely in place.

WNBA fans and hoopers who miss out on Wilson's sneaker drops should not worry, as Nike will release a steady stream of new colorways over the next year for its signature athlete.

With the WNBA season in full swing, look for Wilson to debut upcoming styles on the hardwood. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.

PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

