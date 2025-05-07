The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Drops Saturday
Most sneakers are prone to fashion trends and quickly become dated. That has never been the case with the Air Jordan 1 High. Michael Jordan's first signature basketball shoe has remained as fresh as ever over the past 40 years.
But what if the Air Jordan 1 High wanted to show its age? With a new take on a classic design, the "UNC Reimagined" makes the bold move of tinkering with a timeless style to embrace its age.
It has been ten years since the Air Jordan 1 High OG dropped in a colorway inspired by the North Carolina Tar Heels, and now fans must choose if the altered version is worth the lofty retail price.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 10. The shoes arrive in adult ($180), big kid ($140), little kid ($85), and baby/toddler ($70) sizing.
Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in full-family sizing on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
While some fans may not like the pre-aged aesthetic applied to the sneakers, they are still expected to sell out quickly. Consumers can then turn to trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "UNC Reimagined" colorway sports a leather Sail upper combined with Dark Powder Blue overlays to create a classic, worn-in finish. Nike Air tongue branding and the signature Wings logo on the collar keep it true to the original.
The vintage treatment is intended to add nostalgia as if these sneakers have been tucked away since 1985. Even the shoe box comes with a pre-aged design to complete the experience of unboxing something rare and special.
Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains true to its iconic roots. The old-school basketball shoes have outgrown the basketball court, but are reminiscent of Jordan's legendary playing days with the Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls.
The sneaker community remains divided on the "UNC Reimagined" colorway, with many fans preferring a pair of kicks that do not already look aged.
However, Jordan's legacy is built on bold moves and an irreverent style. Why not trust the G.O.A.T. after 40 years of unmatched success? Sneakerheads can expect another exciting drop from Nike and Jordan Brand this Saturday.
