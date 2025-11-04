Angel Reese and Reebok Announce Two Sneakers Dropping This Month
Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese makes dominating WNBA basketball courts and the footwear industry look easy. Earlier this year, Reebok launched Reese's first signature basketball shoe, which has sold out in every colorway.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 cannot sit on shelves for much longer than a day before fans devour each new style. Instead of resting on their accomplishments, Reebok and Reese have announced a special dual-release to kick off the holiday shopping season.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is dropping in the "Tiago King Reese" and "Giving Grace" 10:00 a.m. EST on November 14, 2025. Online shoppers will be able to buy the shoes for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each shoe.
Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Tiago King Reese"
The "Tiago King Reese" colorway sports a monochromatic color scheme featuring only Simple Beige. Reese's signature logo and Reebok branding make a subtle appearance to help keep the shoe stylish, yet elevated.
"I find inspiration everywhere, and I knew I had to create a colorway in honor of my baby boy, Tiago—the dog who brings me so much love and joy," said Reese in a press release.
Reese debuted the "Tiago King Reese" colorway in a fashionable photo shoot with the brand, where she wore Reebok gymwear, an oversized trench coat, and sunglasses.
Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Giving Grace"
The "Giving Grace" colorway sports a blend of Soft Grey, Escape Grey, and Still Grey to create a relaxing aesthetic. For an athlete who has faced unbelievable amounts of unfair scrutiny, Reese is embracing a peaceful mindset with this colorway.
"'Giving Grace' is more than just a shoe name—it's a reflection of who I am and the journey I've walked," said Reese.
"This colorway represents the strength to keep moving when the road is uncertain, the courage to rise after setbacks, and the kindness to extend grace to others as well as yourself. These shoes tell my story, and I hope they inspire others to walk in grace, strength, and resilience."
Reebok Angel Reese 1 Tech Specs
Fans could be forgiven for thinking the Reebok Angel Reese 1 is a casual sneaker, given Reese's fashionable appeal. However, the shoe is designed for the most powerful players on (and off) the hardwood.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 is engineered to perform at the highest levels. It features Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper.
Additionally, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds much-needed structure for powerful players. The high-abrasion rubber outsole with a multi-directional traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.
Reebok x Angel Reese
Reese first partnered with Reebok through an NIL deal during her college career with the LSU Tigers. Reebok Basketball President Shaquille O'Neal spotted Reese's potential and immediately began promoting her through marketing campaigns.
During her rookie season, Reese signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Reebok, which led to the launch of her first signature basketball shoe. Reese has since flexed her own marketing muscle, turning a joke into a six-figure payday and best-selling shoe.
The WNBA season is over, but Reese and Reebok are just getting started. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.