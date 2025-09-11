Angel Reese's Signature Reebok Sneakers are 'Giving Grace'
There are not many WNBA players, or athletes in general, who have received more undeserved ridicule on social media and in the press than Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Throughout her young career, the two-time WNBA All-Star has taken all the negativity in stride and handled it with grace. Reese's elegance has now inspired a new colorway of her upcoming first signature Reebok basketball shoe.
This morning, Reebok and Reese unveiled the latest colorway of the highly anticipated Reebok Angel Reese 1. The slate grey design is titled 'Giving Grace,' and will be available for sale in November 2025.
Reese said, "'Giving Grace' is more than just a shoe name—it's a reflection of who I am and the journey I've walked."
She continued, "This colorway represents the strength to keep moving when the road is uncertain, the courage to rise after setbacks, and the kindness to extend grace to others as well as yourself. These shoes tell my story, and I hope they inspire others to walk in grace, strength, and resilience."
The 'Giving Grace' colorway is the sixth colorway announced for the Reebok Angel Reese 1. The shoe officially launches in three debut colorways - 'Diamond Dust', 'Mebounds', and 'Receipts Ready' - on September 18.
Reebok and Reese are keeping their foot on the gas with the 'Charm City' colorway honoring her hometown of Baltimore in October, then the 'King Tiago' colorway celebrates her pet dog in November.
Tech specs for the Reebok Angel Reese 1 include the brand's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper for breathability. Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players.
Lastly, the high-abrasion rubber outsole with a multi-directional traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe. While all of these shoes look nice, they are expected to perform at an even higher level thanks to Reebok's dedication to basketball.
The final stretch of the WNBA regular season is here, and fans can count on Reese turning heads in her signature Reebok sneakers.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
