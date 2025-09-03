Angel Reese's Reebok Sneakers Honors Her Pet Dog 'Tiago'
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's highly anticipated first signature basketball shoe with Reebok is not out yet. However, Reese and Reebok are filling up the release calendar with future colorways that are driving the sneaker community wild.
On Wednesday morning, Reebok and Reese unveiled the latest colorway of the unreleased hoop shoe. It is a beige and tan design inspired by her pet dog Tiago.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Tiago King Reese' will officially drop in November 2025. It will be available for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok and select retailers including Dick's Sporting Goods.
"I find inspiration everywhere, and I knew I had to create a colorway in honor of my baby boy, Tiago—the dog who brings me so much love and joy," said Reese. The WNBA All-Star and fashion icon has used her wit and style to tell incredible stories through footwear.
Ahead of the 'Tiago King Reese' drop, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 will launch in its three debut colorways – 'Diamond Dust', 'Mebounds', and 'Receipts Ready' – on September 18. All three of the bold colorways help piece together parts of Reese's unmatched style and personality.
After that, Reebok and Reese are dropping the 'Charm City' colorway. The black and purple sneakers will hit shelves in October, serving as a tribute to Reese's hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.
Tech specs for the Reebok Angel Reese 1 include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper.
Additionally, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds much-needed structure for powerful players. The high-abrasion rubber outsole with a multi-directional traction pattern provides the foundation of the performance basketball shoe.
The final stretch of the WNBA regular season is here, and fans can count on Reese turning heads in her debut Reebok basketball shoes. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
