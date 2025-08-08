Believe That: Adidas Announces Anthony Edwards' China Tour
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has dominated the NBA and sneaker industry over the past two seasons in his first signature adidas basketball shoe.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 became an instant classic thanks to its bold design and exciting marketing campaign. The marketing tag, "Believe That," has become a clarion call for fans who recognize Edwards as the next face of basketball.
Now, Edwards is taking the next step in his sneaker journey by embarking on an international tour. On Friday morning, adidas Basketball proudly announced Edwards' first-ever tour of China, the "Believe That. Tour."
According to the brand, it will be an unforgettable, multi-city experience that fuses the rising icon's electrifying presence with the unmatched energy of Chinese basketball culture. Adidas released another slick campaign ad and promotional posters to further dive up hype for the announcement.
Dates
Edwards' debut China tour kicks off August 21 in Shanghai and concludes August 28 in Beijing. The tour marks a defining moment in Edwards' global rise, while deepening his connection with one of the world's most passionate basketball communities.
While Edwards has represented Team USA in international competition, he has never had the pleasure of visiting China. This will be his first time traveling to China, making it a milestone for both the athlete and his rapidly growing international fanbase.
The tour will include everything from on-court takeovers to unexpected cultural moments, while injecting Edwards' signature swagger, personality, and spirit directly into China’s next generation of hoopers and tastemakers.
Cities
Spanning Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing, the Believe That. Tour will be engaging and unforgettable, reflecting the pillars of Edwards' identity of hoops, sound, and style.
As part of the tour, adidas and Edwards will debut Ant Farm, a dynamic activation platform that brings the Believe That. mindset to life through immersive basketball experiences that inspire hoopers to outdo themselves.
Through exclusive events, surprise appearances, and live moments built for the next generation of believers, adidas Basketball and Anthony Edwards will spark a new wave of belief in the game, in the culture, and in what comes next.
Edwards joins an elite group of NBA players to embark on an international tour to promote their signature sneaker line. This is the first major international activation of Edwards' signature campaign, and a significant step in cementing the All-NBA star as the next global face of basketball.
