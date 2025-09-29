Austin Reaves Unveils 3rd Signature Sneaker on Lakers Media Day
The Los Angeles Lakers host their annual media day today, and Austin Reaves is using the highly publicized event to debut his third signature basketball shoe with Rigorer: the Rigorer AR3.
After two successful installments, the Rigorer AR3 continues to build with a design inspired by Reaves' lethal precision, stability, and ability to rise to the most significant moments on the court. Reaves said in a press release, "I couldn't be more excited to share the AR3 with the world."
"Every detail of this shoe reflects my growth as a player and the journey we've been on since the AR1. The AR3 is about entering a new era, one where I want to continue proving myself, inspiring the next generation, and bringing my fans along with me every step of the way."
Release Information
Rigorer is launching Reaves' third signature sneaker in two exciting colorways. The Rigorer AR3 'Hitman' and 'Apollo' launch at 11 a.m. EST on October 4, 2025.
Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes exclusively on kickscrew.com for $100 in adult sizes, with optional insoles available for $45 or a shoes-plus-insole set for $115.
Best of all, fans can sign up on the AR3 Event Page to join the launch and will also be entered into a giveaway for an autographed pair.
Details
The 'Hitman' colorway embodies Reaves' growth into a dependable star and his reputation as a one-shot killer on the court.
The upper incorporates both wing-shaped design lines, nodding to Los Angeles, and embroidery inspired by his shooting hot zones, symbolizing his elite accuracy from deep.
Meanwhile, the 'Apollo' colorway is a cosmic-inspired look with purple and orange tones that highlight light, precision, and long-range power.
Tech Specs
Tech specs for the Rigorer AR3 feature the latest performance technology crafted for today's game. Its Wing-Inspired upper is designed with embroidered shooting hot zone details, offering breathability and locked-in support. The Mountain Peaks Heel TPU features a triple-peak TPU system that enhances stability while symbolizing the third generation of the line.
Underfoot, a full-length Showtime Foam midsole offers a 70% rebound rate for responsiveness and balanced cushioning. The TPU Anti-Twist Plate, paired with an "X"-shaped rib structure, reduces weight while maximizing torsional resistance.
Lastly, the Herringbone Rubber Outsole incorporates diamond-textured rubber with integrated TPU for durability, anti-slip traction, and lightweight torsional support.
Stay locked into Sports Incorporated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
