Phil Mickelson Withdraws From LIV Golf Events Due to Family Health Matter

Phil Mickelson is skipping the start to the LIV Golf league season this week due to a family health matter that he announced via social media.

Mickelson, 55, the six-time major champion who went to LIV Golf in 2022 a year after becoming the oldest major champion when he captured the PGA Championship, will miss this week’s event in Riyadh as well as one the following week in Adelaide.

“Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson said in his statement that also announced Ollie Schneiderjans would take his place as a reserve player on his HyFlyers team.

Mickelson is coming off his best LIV Golf season as he finished 24th in the individual standings after posting three top 10 finishes. His HyFlyers team also finished fifth for the year.

