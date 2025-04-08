Brandin Podziemski's 1st Signature Sneaker Celebrates the Bay Area
Earlier in the NBA season, basketball fans were pleasantly surprised to learn Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was getting his own signature sneaker line with Rigorer.
Podziemski has worn his debut hoop shoe throughout the season, and now it is officially hitting shelves around the world.
The Rigorer BP1 is launching in the 'Kaleidoscope' and '1962' colorways at 11:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, April 12.
Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes exclusively on KICKSCEW.com and Rigorer.com for $90 in adult sizes. Fans can sign up on the KICKS CREW BP1 event page for a chance to win a free pair.
The 'Kaleidoscope' symbolizes Podziemski's evolving game, filled with versatility and endless possibilities, reflecting his journey toward superstardom and admiration for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.
The '1962' colorway pays homage to the Golden State Warriors and the year they were founded, honoring the franchise's rich history.
The Golden State Warriors guard signed a multi-year deal with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer in June 2024.
"Growing up, every kid wishes to have their own shoe, and being able to finally release my shoe with Rigorer and KICKS CREW is a dream come true," said Podziemski.
"The Rigorer BP1 is a dedication to that childhood dream and marks a new chapter of my career, which I hope inspires the next generation of hoopers."
Global marketplace KICKS CREW will play a pivotal role in launching Podziemski's signature brand by giving it a platform to scale and grow globally.
Like Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves' signature line, this partnership is poised to significantly impact the industry, bringing Podziemski's affordable line to basketball fans and consumers worldwide.
Engineered for excellence, the BP1 incorporates advanced performance technology inspired by Rigorer's journey in basketball. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
