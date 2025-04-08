Brooks Running & runDisney Create Magical Experience for Runners
Since its launch in January 1994, runDisney has become one of the most respected races for runners worldwide. The inaugural Walt Disney World Marathon featured over 5,500 participants.
Today, runDisney is one of the largest race organizers in the United States with as many as 170,000 runners participating in runDisney events each race season.
Now taking place over six race weekends, the four events held at Walt Disney World Resort are the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, and runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend.
At the Disneyland Resorts, there’s the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend and the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.
Each race weekend features 5K, 10K, 10-miler, or half marathon challenge events (e.g., 10K and a half marathon).
Additionally, a health and fitness expo, yoga, races for kids, and post-race parties at select race weekends. Every January, the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend hosts the full 26.2-mile marathon.
Commemorate the 2025 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, Brooks Running, the official running shoe of runDisney and one of the leading performance brands in the world, has released the limited-edition Ghost Max 2.
Debuting during the race weekend’s Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, the shoes “represent the first significant collaboration between runDisney and Brooks since they announced a multi-year relationship last year.”
Coming in four new styles include: Ghost Max 2 Mickey Mouse, Ghost Max 2 Minnie Mouse, Adrenaline GTS 24 runDisney, and the Ghost Max 2 runDisney SS.
Kicks On SI was on hand at runDisney and spoke with Jennifer Fuson, Manager, Specialty Concept Footwear Designer of the Ghost Max 2, about how she got into designing sneakers.
“I actually got into the industry through color and trend, so I mostly look at graphic design, color, materials, and finishes. I ‘reskin” shoes, " Fuson explained.
”I would say. So it's kind of a weird hybrid footwear design slash graphic slash color designer. It's a weird role. I don't know how I ended up here, but it's fun. Now I get to work with Disney.”
Fuson also detailed the creative vision behind the Ghost Max 2. “I’m a Disney fan, so being able to design these shoes was a dream come true for me., I'm the manager of our specialty concepts design team at Brooks, so we work on all of our special projects.”
“A big part of our job is to kind of leverage color materials and finish to tell the story on the shoe. So having that opportunity to do that for Disney was incredibly fun and amazing.
“We had to start with Mickey and Minnie on the two character-focus shoes. It wasn’t just about putting the character on the shoe, but we wanted the shoes to become a character. We have Minnie with her red and white polka dots, and Mickey’s iconic colors are black, white, and red,” she continued.
“We worked closely with the Disney team to understand that his gloves are iconic, which is something we don't really think about. We wanted to let the color tell the story of the characters along with the little details by purposely building an imperfect stitch around the patch. I had to think like an Illustrator and animator.”
Adam Ball, VP of ESPN Wide World of Sports, spoke about the partnership runDisney and Brooks Running.
“It's been such a journey. Both brands wanted to bring something truly magical to life, so making sure that we have the right integration on all of our creative elements, on all of the products we're gonna have for each weekend, making sure we have an incredible execution for all the attendees,” Ball explained.
“It's been a long journey, but one that everyone's been so excited for. That's made it fun.”
In addition to Ghost Max 2, the brands will be releasing a collection of new Brooks Running shoes at upcoming runDisney events, beginning with the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend in early September.
For Disney lovers and Brooks Running loyalists, runDisney is the premier event for runners. The curated community is comprised of beginners to veteran runners, and the young to the elderly from around the world are all represented.
The magic of Disney and the love of sneaker culture makes runDisney an unforgettable experience.
