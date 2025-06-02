Devin Booker's Nike Shoes are 51% Off Online — How to Buy Them
What an incredible run it has been for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe. After a slow start last year, the Nike Book 1 heated up with some incredible colorways throughout this NBA season.
Since Booker's debut hoop shoe is nearing the end of its production life cycle, that means there are major deals for consumers — they just have to act fast before the inventory dries up.
The Nike Book 1 launched with a retail price of $140 in adult sizes. Currently, online shoppers can choose from three popular colorways for $67.99 (51% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The discounted styles include the following colorways: "Flagstaff," "Sedona," and "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Additionally, the "Mowabb" colorway is marked down to $83.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods.
However, the deals do not end there. The "Sunset," "Sunrise," "Rattlesnake," and "Lilac Bloom" colorways are marked down to $79.99 (41% off) at Foot Locker. Prices for "Mirage" and "Python" have also been slashed by 29% and 30% at Foot Locker.
Lastly, Nike has dropped the price on the the "Blue Blood" and "Moss Point" colorways by 14% online at Nike.com.
Every colorway of the Nike Book 1 features the same tech specs. The basketball shoes boast a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and a strong plastic plate in the midfoot, providing stability.
When the Nike Book 1 first launched in December 2023, just 300 pairs were released. Now, shoppers can easily choose from several fan-favorite colorways at major discounts online. It is a major victory for athletes and fans.
