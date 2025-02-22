MiLaysia Fulwiley gifted custom Curry 12s to her teammates on Valentine's Day
On Valentine's Day, many would like some chocolates or dinner in honor of the day of love. But University of South Carolina sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley has taken it to another level by giving her teammates custom gold Curry 12s to commemorate the special day.
Fulwiley was inspired to pay tribute to the team’s achievements last year while also seeking to bring another championship to South Carolina.
Nothing says 'championship mindset' rocking all gold shoes, and together with Curry Brand, they created a custom gold Curry 12, Stephen Curry's latest signature sneaker.
With a similar design to the Curry 12s worn by Chef Curry during his legendary run in pursuit of his first Olympic medal, Fulwiley's custom Curry 12s features an eye-catching smooth, metallic gold upper.
Additionally, the gold embellishments continue on the TPU sidewall and heel counter, with black splashes on the tongue, laces, and heel tab, providing balance to the metallic silhouette.
Fulwiley's relationship with the Curry brand is years in the making. She played her final season of AAU basketball for Team Curry in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In March 2024, signed a multi-year NIL deal (Name, Image, and Likeness) with Curry Brand, a sub-label of Under Armour, and is one of the burgeoning imprint's faces.
Recently, the brand released the exclusive Curry 12 'FamLAY' PE editions. She holds the distinction of being the first collegiate athlete to sign with Curry Brand.
Curry spoke glowingly about Fulwiley joining the Curry Brand," She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don't think many people have seen in a long time."
"She was a part of Curry Camp, is a Team Curry alumni, and is currently playing at an Under Armour school, so there are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I’m humbled that she is now a part of the family.”
So far, the Gamecocks are 24-3 and in first place in the SEC. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
