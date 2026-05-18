Caitlin Clark Just Broke the Coolest WNBA Record of Her Young Career, and It’s Not Even Close

The Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm, 89-78, at home on Sunday night. Leading the way once again was Caitlin Clark, who had 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the win.

Clark has come out firing in her third season in the WNBA. She has scored 20 or more points in each of the Fever’s first four games this season, with her biggest night coming against the Mystics when she scored 32 points in an overtime loss.

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Clark has grown used to breaking WNBA records in her young career and she did that once again over the weekend when she set the record for the most career games with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists with 11. She broke that record in a weird way as the WNBA on Sunday made a statistical correction to her numbers from Friday’s loss to the Mystics, giving her two more assists. Then on Sunday night she added to her record against the Storm.

What makes this record even better is when you look at the amount of games it took the previous leader to reach that mark.

Let’s break down the top three with 20-10 games:

Player Number of 20-10 Games Number of Games It Took Caitlin Clark 12 57 Courtney Vandersloot 10 436 Diana Taurasi 9 565

That’s pretty ridiculous and even more proof that Clark is doing things the WNBA has never seen before.

"I always take pride in being able to set my teammates up for success," Clark said after Sunday night’s win. "That allows our team to really get flowing, and I can do a really good job of that. I only played 23 minutes tonight, and I had 10 assists, so I think it shows the potential of what this team can do offensively. They've got to make the shots for me to get the assist, so half of it is them, and I've got to set them up for success."

Caitlin Clark did a lot of Caitlin Clark things against the Storm

Clark had a lot of fun in Sunday night’s win over the Storm, as she put on a show in just 24 minutes of action.

Here she is nailing a three-pointer from way downtown:

CAITLIN CLARK FROM THE PARKING LOT pic.twitter.com/yemOgUdoxd — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) May 17, 2026

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was in attendance and he called this three-pointer before it went in.

Tyrese Haliburton knew this Caitlin Clark three was money 👌 pic.twitter.com/EjqRFRqCw6 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 17, 2026

Here are two of her 10 assists:

Caitlin Clark dropping dimes early!



📺 Peacock and NBCSN pic.twitter.com/vIWLmoeoiI — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) May 17, 2026

This was one of her coolest buckets of the night as she was able to get a shot off while being fouled:

Come for Caitlin Clark's array of moves, stay for her celebration! pic.twitter.com/YHnc9jhq1F — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) May 17, 2026

Clark is healthy again and doing what she does best, which is great for WNBA fans.

Where the Fever stand thus far into the 2026 WNBA season

While Clark has been electric through the first four games of the season, the Fever have been a bit inconsistent as they haven’t won two games in a row yet. They lost their season opener to Paige Bueckers and the Wings, then they beat the Sparks in Los Angeles before falling to the Mystics in OT and beating the Storm.

Head coach Stephanie White addressed that inconsistency during her postgame speech on Sunday night:

go inside the locker room after our dub against Seattle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pDsQ7PQPEe — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 18, 2026

The Fever will look to start their first winning streak of the season on Wednesday night when they host the Portland Fire, then on Friday night they will host Golden State.

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