Cameron Brink Debuts Her Player-Exclusive New Balance Logo
Since signing a sneaker deal with New Balance during my college career at Stanford, Cameron Brink has been a major part of the brand's future in women's basketball and lifestyle sneakers. The WNBA star has headlined multiple marketing campaigns and proven capable of moving the needle.
Best of all, Brink has recently made her highly anticipated season debut with the Los Angeles Sparks after missing a year with an ACL injury. The dominant post player is already making her presence felt on the court and in the sneaker world.
Before helping lead the Sparks to a 102-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night, Brink debuted a new player-exclusive logo on her New Balance shoes. Brink spoke with Sole Retriever about her new logo and how New Balance gained inspiration for the design.
Brink warmed up in an unreleased purple colorway of the New Balance TWO WXY V5. She said of her shoes, "Well, there's me jumping on my right shoe, which is kind of cool. A family friend of mine, Chubbs - shout-out to Chubs - took that photo in high school, actually.
"A little tribute to him, and yeah, I just let the New Balance team do what they do. They're so talented. They sent me these. There are a bunch of other colorways I have, too. But I just love these."
The logo is a silhouette of Brink taking flight on a left-hand layup. The 6'4" forward is known for her smooth post moves and disruptive presence on the defensive end of the floor, so it is a perfectly fitting logo.
Currently, it looks like Brink's logo is just a player-exclusive design and not a signature logo. Despite her vital role with New Balance, Brink does not yet have a signature line of basketball shoes. If and when that day comes, it will probably entail a new logo.
Right now, only four WNBA players have signature sneakers: Breanna Stewart (PUMA), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike), A'ja Wilson (Nike), and Angel Reese (Reebok).
While fans eagerly await to see what is next for Brink and New Balance, they can expect to see the dynamic duo cook up more commercials and exciting campaigns.
