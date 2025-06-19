Cameron Brink Headlines the New Balance 740 for Foot Locker
Foot Locker, a renowned name in athletic footwear and apparel, has announced the launch of two exclusive colorways of the New Balance 740, one of the brand's most beloved silhouettes.
To kick off the global campaign, New Balance athletes Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace FC are featured.
Blending New Balance's signature archival DNA with modern stylings, the 740 combines familiar elements with 2000s running inspiration. The 740 "fuses Y2K running heritage with a bold new design sensibility." It features a segmented midsole, angular overlays, and an open-knit mesh upper.
The striking 740 comes in two new colorways: "Shoreline Blue, Dark Shoreline Blue, Black, Silver Metallic" and "Washed Burgundy, Pink Taffy, Black, Sea Salt."
The New Balance 740 will be available in exclusive colorways on June 26. Shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult ($150) and grade school ($85) sizing at select Foot Locker stores across the globe and online at footlocker.com.
The campaign photos were shot in London and Miami. It spotlights the 740's unique style, which offers versatility and comfort, that can be worn as a lifestyle shoe with your latest fit just in time for summer.
The visuals convey the vibes and sleek style of the 740 as a must-have shoe for any occasion. Whether you are discovering or rediscovering this silhouette for a generation is always on the move.
Eze, known for his agility, creativity, and charisma on the field, lauded the innovative technology and details of 740 that complement his play on the field and his style off it.
"I love the functionality of the 740," Eze said in a statement. "No matter what I'm wearing, the shoe elevates any look."
Brink also expressed her excitement about the 740, which bodes extremely well on any court or social setting.
"I'm excited to bring the 740 to life in this most recent Foot Locker campaign," Brink added. "I love how sporty and stylish they are. They're the perfect sneaker to dress up or dress down."
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.
More Sneakers News
New Balance and Cooper Flagg declare the NBA Draft as "Flagg Day."
Nike launched the Kobe Vault: What does it mean for sneakerheads?
Kobe Bryant's pajamas inspired the Nike Air Force 1 'Soft Yellow' colorway.
Sophie Cunningham stood on business in $45 adidas sneakers.
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" finally returns Saturday after 12 Years.