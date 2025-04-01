Kicks

Cheat Code: The Curry Fox 1 Levels Up With "Gamer" Colorway

De'Aaron Fox's love of video games inspired the latest colorway of his first signature sneaker.

Michael Ehrlich

The Curry Fox 1 "Gamer" colorway.
The Curry Fox 1 "Gamer" colorway. / Curry Brand
In this story:

One of the top guards and video game players in the NBA - San Antonio Spurs' star De’Aaron Fox - is launching a new colorway of his signature Curry Brand Fox 1 that fits his playing style both on and off the court.

The Under Armour sub-brand has pulled inspiration from the classic video game controller to bring to life the Fox 1 "Gamer," available now for hoopers and fans.

Fox's new colorway includes an all-black upper and Flow bottom combined with iridescent accents, including a foxtail strap to mirror the glow of LED lights of a serious gamer's setup.

Black and silver Curry Brand sneakers.
The Curry Fox 1 "Gamer" colorway. / Curry Brand

Additionally, pops of pink around the shoe - including on the shoelaces and the D. Fox logo - are callbacks to the pink buttons of past PlayStation controllers, a favorite system of Fox while growing up.

The All-Star point guard - who averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Kings and Spurs - is an avid gamer.

Fox is known to play the NBA 2K video game series and Dragon Ball Z, among others. Fox recently starred in a campaign to support the 10th anniversary of the Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle mobile game.

Black and silver Curry Brand sneakers.
The Curry Fox 1 "Gamer" colorway. / Curry Brand

Technology details of the Fox 1 include a lightweight and comfortable upper with a molded strap for increased lockdown plus Lightweight, comfortable upper with molded strap for increased lockdown plus a TPU-blend sockliner with low compression set for energy return.

Meanwhile, an internal midfoot shank plate adds support and stability, while the UA Flow cushioning technology is light, bouncy and provides grip.

Curry Brand's Fox 1 ‘Gamer’ is available in adult ($120) and grade school sizes ($100) at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses and through DICK’S Sporting Goods.

The Fox 1 first launched in December and Curry Brand has continued to drop new colorways throughout the second half of the NBA season, that saw Fox move from the Sacramento Kings to the Spurs.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

Adidas is releasing a new colorway of James Harden's sneakers and performance basketball shorts.

Kyrie Irving unveils the ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Celestial Guardian" colorway.

Nike cancels Charles Barkley's upcoming sneaker release.

Kendrick Perkins lost his sneaker supply after calling LeBron James the GOAT.

LeBron James refuted the idea that he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/News