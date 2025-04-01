Cheat Code: The Curry Fox 1 Levels Up With "Gamer" Colorway
One of the top guards and video game players in the NBA - San Antonio Spurs' star De’Aaron Fox - is launching a new colorway of his signature Curry Brand Fox 1 that fits his playing style both on and off the court.
The Under Armour sub-brand has pulled inspiration from the classic video game controller to bring to life the Fox 1 "Gamer," available now for hoopers and fans.
Fox's new colorway includes an all-black upper and Flow bottom combined with iridescent accents, including a foxtail strap to mirror the glow of LED lights of a serious gamer's setup.
Additionally, pops of pink around the shoe - including on the shoelaces and the D. Fox logo - are callbacks to the pink buttons of past PlayStation controllers, a favorite system of Fox while growing up.
The All-Star point guard - who averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Kings and Spurs - is an avid gamer.
Fox is known to play the NBA 2K video game series and Dragon Ball Z, among others. Fox recently starred in a campaign to support the 10th anniversary of the Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle mobile game.
Technology details of the Fox 1 include a lightweight and comfortable upper with a molded strap for increased lockdown plus Lightweight, comfortable upper with molded strap for increased lockdown plus a TPU-blend sockliner with low compression set for energy return.
Meanwhile, an internal midfoot shank plate adds support and stability, while the UA Flow cushioning technology is light, bouncy and provides grip.
Curry Brand's Fox 1 ‘Gamer’ is available in adult ($120) and grade school sizes ($100) at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses and through DICK’S Sporting Goods.
The Fox 1 first launched in December and Curry Brand has continued to drop new colorways throughout the second half of the NBA season, that saw Fox move from the Sacramento Kings to the Spurs.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Adidas is releasing a new colorway of James Harden's sneakers and performance basketball shorts.
Kyrie Irving unveils the ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Celestial Guardian" colorway.
Nike cancels Charles Barkley's upcoming sneaker release.
Kendrick Perkins lost his sneaker supply after calling LeBron James the GOAT.
LeBron James refuted the idea that he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.