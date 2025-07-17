Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max Sneakers are $70 Off Online
The younger generation of basketball players and fans knows Charles Barkley primarily as a broadcaster for NBA games. However, older hoops fans know Barkley as one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the sport.
In addition to building a Hall of Fame career, Barkley was equally successful in the footwear industry. Nike continues to release retro versions of Barkley's signature footwear in various colorways.
However, none are more popular than Barkley's early models associated with his time with the Phoenix Suns.
On May 1, the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 dropped in the "Suns" and "Black Purple" colorways for $180 in adult sizes. Now, online shoppers can buy the "Suns" colorway for $110 (39% off) before taxes and shipping at Shoe Palace.
Currently, the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Suns" colorway is available in most adult sizes except for 11.5 and 12.5. However, that is sure to change when frugal sneakerheads take advantage of the sale.
The "Suns" colorway sports a white leather upper, nubuck overlays, and contrasting black detailing on the laces and mudguard. Barkley's No. 34 and the Nike Air Max logo return just like the original. Lastly, hits of Varsity Purple and Total Orange complete the Suns' theme.
Barkley debuted the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 during the 1993-94 NBA season, and they were a smash hit. The iconic hoop shoes have been re-released many times over the years, proving Barkley's unwavering popularity.
Barkley started his career with Nike and re-signed multiple sneaker deals with the American brand over the past four decades.
Despite his public falling out with Michael Jordan, Barkley credits Jordan with the best business advice he has ever received regarding his Nike sneaker deal.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
