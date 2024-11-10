Christian McCaffrey Makes Season Debut in Air Jordan 1s
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Christian McCaffrey made his season debut on Sunday, and his return could not have come at a better time. The San Francisco 49ers entered their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a record of 4-4 and the season in limbo.
Despite missing most of the season, McCaffrey had a solid 107 all-purpose yards between his 13 carries and six receptions in the winning effort. Best of all, McCaffrey showed off his wheels in a new pair of Air Jordan cleats.
While McCaffrey is a Nike athlete, he can get by with wearing Air Jordan 1 cleats as they show the Swoosh logo. So, with all eyes on him, McCaffrey rocked the Air Jordan 1 Low in a player-exclusive colorway.
The 49ers roster is full of Nike, Jordan Brand, and adidas athletes. But the Air Jordan 1 might be the unofficial cleat of choice for its star players: McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and George Kittle.
McCaffrey's Air Jordan 1 "49ers Home" colorway sported a white upper, gold Swoosh logos, and red detailing. Unfortunately for athletes and fans, this colorway will not be released to the public.
However, they can buy the model as sneakers and cleats in a wide range of colorways on the Nike website. The sneakers cost $140 while the cleats cost $150 in adult sizes.
With McCaffrey back on the field, the 49ers can expect plenty of output. Even better, sneakerheads can expect more heat on his feet. Fans can expect more footwear highlights. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated'sKicks On SIfor all your footwear news.