Travis Kelce Rocks Red Cardigan & Air Jordans to Chiefs Game
It is unusual for the Kansas City Chiefs to have such an early kickoff on a Sunday afternoon. The NFL's last undefeated team faces the Denver Broncos in an early game today.
While the start time may feel off, fans can set their clocks to Travis Kelce's sneaker rotation. The Chiefs tight end pledged to wear Air Jordan sneakers in chronological order throughout the season.
Kelce has mixed it up a little bit before games this year, but for the most part, he has worn sneakers that correspond with the regular season schedule.
Since today is Week 10 of the NFL season, Kelce rocked Air Jordan 10 sneakers to Arrowhead Stadium. He paired the retro basketball shoes with jeans, a red cardigan, a white shirt, and a hat featuring an oversized Chiefs logo.
Of course, the color red and cardigans both hold a special place in Taylor Swift lore. But as always, our focus remains on the footwear.
Kelce wore the Air Jordan 10 in the "Chicago Flag" colorway. The sneakers were last released in May 2016 for $190 and now have an average resale price of $261 on StockX.
The "Chicago Flag" colorway pays homage to the city where Michael Jordan won all six of his NBA Championships. It sports a white leather upper contrasted by University Blue and Crimson Red stripes on the laces and outsole. The letters "CHI" provide the finishing touches of the tribute to the Windy City.
The Air Jordan 10 is one of the less popular models from the signature sneaker line's golden era. Originally released in 1994 while Jordan was playing baseball, the Air Jordan 10 never received the love it deserved.
Luckily for the old-school hoop shoe, Kelce is helping make it cool again. If Kelce plays well against the Broncos today, then he may need to stick with the lesser-known model. Entering today, Kelce has 52 receptions for 435 yards and only one touchdown.
