The Curry Series 7 Brings "Super Shoe" Technology to Basketball
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has changed basketball for good, thanks to his limitless range and boundless energy. Additionally, Curry Brand continues to revolutionize performance basketball footwear.
Today, Curry Brand introduced its newest basketball shoe - the Series 7. The new model is designed for players who never stop moving — cutting, pivoting, and changing direction at a fast pace.
The Series 7 is a brand-new silhouette that also delivers a performance edge that few can match. Combining cutting-edge innovation with a laser focus on court control and feel, this is a basketball shoe engineered for the future of the game.
Tech Specs
For years, the running world has embraced "super shoe" innovation to help athletes go faster and farther. Now, Curry Brand brings that same mindset to the hardwood. The Series 7 fuses lightweight agility, long-haul durability, and elite responsiveness into one complete package.
The Series 7 features a supercritical foam midsole paired with an all-new high-abrasion UA Flow outsole, delivering an unprecedented combination of cushioning, grip, and enhanced durability.
Weighing just 10.7 ounces, it allows players to stay light on their feet while moving nonstop on the court. Additionally, the Series 7 features a 3D-molded external shank at the midfoot, offering torsional rigidity and lateral stability.
The silhouette sports a whisper-thin mesh upper that is ultra-light and breathable, with a structured underlay providing strategic support. Its molded tongue and lace loops keep laces tight and secure, eliminating distractions to maximize on-court flow.
Details
The Series 7 serves up bold style through its striking use of color and eye-catching metallic finishes. Its two-toned outsole, combined with a gradient paint fade and speckled midsole, adds playful visual interest.
Suede underlays beneath the mesh upper create depth and contrast, and metallic accents on the eyestay overlay and midfoot shank provide an extra pop of shine. Curry's jersey number "30" appears just below the laces, while a lenticular Curry Brand logo tops off the tongue.
"The whole concept behind the Series 7 was to create something completely new—taking that super-critical foam typically used in running shoes and bringing it to the basketball court," said Stephen Curry, Curry Brand President.
"The final product is, in my opinion, one of the highest-performing shoes ever made for the game. I've never worn a shoe that feels this light yet this sturdy, with the perfect balance of court feel and cushioning. Hands down, it's the best basketball shoe I've ever worn."
Release Information
The Series 7 by Curry Brand officially launches on Friday, August 22. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers for $160 in adult sizes at Under Armour Brand Houses, on UA.com, and through select distribution partners.
The Series 7 will get court time immediately as the Curry Brand World Tour kicks off this week at Curry Camp in San Francisco and in Chongqing. To match the global energy, Curry Brand is debuting the sneaker in a bold first colorway: 'Curry World Tour'.
This colorway sports a majestic purple mesh upper and metallic eyestay overlays with hot pink accents on the tongue, laces and underlay designs. The outsole goes from a breakthrough blue to a daiquiri orangey-pink with a spark of bright yellow across the midsole.
Lastly, a shimmery finish on the midfoot shank and orangey-pink speckles on the midsole complete this colorway story.
