De'Aaron Fox Sneakers Shock Drop the Day After Spurs Trade
Designed for speed that scares and peak performance on the basketball court, the Fox 1 is the first signature shoe for the NBA's quickest guard De'Aaron Fox.
Last night, it was announced that De'Aaron would be traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Sacramento Kings, where he had spent eight seasons and started his NBA career. Fans are in for even greater surprise when they learn the latest colorway of his signature hoop shoes got a new colorway today.
Online shoppers can buy the Curry Fox 1 'Reign Rose' colorway for $120 in adult sizes at UA.com, Under Armour Brand Houses and Dick's Sporting Goods.
While in Sacramento, De'Aaron also started a family with his wife Recee and this latest colorway pays homage to their son, Reign Rose. The sneakers are releasing today, February 3, in celebration of Reign's second birthday.
Last season, De'Aaron wore a Curry 1 Low Flotro' Reign Rose' PE in honor of his son so it's no surprise that he wanted his signature shoe to show Reign the same love.
With a name like Reign, royalty immediately comes to mind, and no color symbolizes royalty better than gold. Inspired by this, the shoe features a soft rose-pink upper, with gold accents around the edges to create a luxurious "dipped in gold" finish.
The fox tail features the beautiful image of a blooming rose with subtle water droplets to emulate the look and feel of a fresh flower. A similar rose image also adorns the heel, with a few droplets there for added detail.
A metallic rose gold DFox logo rests on the light pink "fur" of the shoe's tongue, while pink and rose gold metallic shoelaces give the shoes a touch of extra shine. An off-white Flow outsole completes the sneaker, giving anyone who wears 'Reign Rose' the best grip and traction in the game.
Just last month, Curry Brand dropped the Fox 1 'Banzitos' colorway, an electric orange sneaker with black and teal pops of color inspired by De’Aaron’s favorite taco truck in Sacramento. Even with a new team, fans can expect more heat from Fox and Curry Brand.
