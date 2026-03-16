Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have won eight of their last 10 games and remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into a huge road date with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

This could end up being a first-round playoff matchup in the 2025-26 season, but the Clippers won’t be at full strength on March 16.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) left the team’s loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and he’s listed as doubtful for tonight’s matchup.

That’s led oddsmakers to move the odds for this game in favor of the Spurs, who are currently 8.5-point road favorites.

Can Darius Garland and the Clippers pull off an upset without Kawhi? It’s going to be tough against a Spurs team that is fourth in net rating, third in defensive rating and fourth in offensive rating this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -8.5 (-115)

Clippers +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: -380

Clippers: +300

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN Extra

Spurs record: 49-18

Clippers record: 34-33

Spurs vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Dylan Harper – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Luke Kornet – out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Kawhi Leonard – doubtful

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Spurs vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-135)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Garland is a great prop target against the San Antonio Spurs:

The Los Clippers are set to be without Kawhi Leonard (ankle, doubtful) on Monday, which should set up a bigger role for guard Darius Garland.

Since coming to the Clippers, Garland has been awesome, averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists per game (in six games) while shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc. Garland is taking 7.8 3-pointers per game as a Clipper, and he’s made three or more shots from deep in four straight games.

All of those games happen to be starts for the two-time All-Star, and he’s taken at least eight 3-pointers in each one. I think Garland is a steal at this number, as the Spurs are in the middle of the pack in 3-point defense (12th in opponent 3s made and opponent 3-point percentage) this season.

Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to overthink this game with Leonard (doubtful) expected to sit.

The Clippers have struggled mightily when Kawhi is out this season, winning just four of 14 games. They’re averaging just 110.7 points per game without him, which means Garland and Bennedict Mathurin are really going to need to step up on Monday.

The Spurs outrank the Clippers in just about every major metric, and they’ve done a solid job as road favorites, going 9-9-1 against the spread.

San Antonio won by four points against the Clippers on March 6 – a game where Kawhi had 30 points and Wembanyama played less than 22 minutes. I think the Spurs are a no-brainer bet with a chance to gain some ground on OKC on Monday.

Pick: Spurs -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.