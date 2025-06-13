Travis Kelce Wore Nike's Trendy New Running Shoes at Stanley Cup Final
The Stanley Cup Final always commands attention in the sports world. However, the NHL's championship series got infused with extra star power when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived for Game 4 in Sunrise, Florida.
The Edmonton Oilers' 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers in overtime was worth the price of admission. Despite it being an expensive ticket, Kelce kept it simple with his date-night wardrobe. He rocked Kansas City Chiefs colors with his red shorts, sweatshirt, and Palm Tree Crew hat ($59).
It should come as no surprise that the best part of Kelce's outfit was his footwear. The NFL legend wore the new Nike Vomero 18 in the "Platinum Tint Siren Red Light Smoke Grey Metallic Pewter" colorway.
Earlier this year, Nike flexed its marketing muscle with the promotion of the new Nike Vomero 18. The updated running shoes dropped in a handful of launch colorways, most of which sold out quickly.
The Nike Vomero 18 "Siren Red" colorway, worn by Kelce last night, dropped in February 2025 for $150 in adult sizes. The shoes sold out, but are available on sneaker resale websites. Plus, online shoppers can choose from several other colorways at Nike.com.
The Nike Vomero 18 is a performance running shoe that also lends itself to casual use, thanks to its updated design. According to Nike, it is the brand's softest, most cushioned running shoe.
The silhouette features lightweight ZoomX foam stacked on top of responsive ReactX foam in the midsole. Additionally, a redesigned traction pattern offers a smooth heel-to-toe transition.
Kelce is the biggest sneakerhead in the NFL, and one of last season's biggest off-field storylines was his footwear contract. The Pro Bowl tight end was reportedly in the final year of his Nike contract and exclusively wore Air Jordan sneakers entering stadiums and Air Jordan cleats during the games.
Kelce's decision to wear Nike running shoes instead of Air Jordan sneakers does not confirm any new updates with his footwear deal. However, it is another interesting development in his sneaker saga.
Football fans can expect more updates on Kelce's sneaker deal as we get closer to the NFL season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
