Caleb Williams Ditches Nike for New Balance at Chicago Bears Minicamp
Usually, the top selections in the NFL Draft sign footwear contracts with major brands before ever stepping onto the practice field. That was not the case with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
After going first in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams never publicly partnered with a footwear sponsor. Adidas, Nike, and Jordan Brand all announced their draft classes, but Williams apparently held out.
Williams followed in the footsteps of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who only signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand after his Rookie of the Year season.
Throughout his entire rookie campaign, Williams wore Nike cleats on the field and sneakers from various brands off the field. But for the first time this past week, Williams stopped wearing Nike and has begun wearing New Balance cleats on the practice field.
Last week, the Bears held their mandatory minicamp, and Williams took the field in the New Balance Prodigy cleats in the "White with Silver Metallic" colorway ($170 online at NewBalance.com).
Williams could just be testing out a new type of cleat as a footwear free agent, or perhaps he is soft-launching a new partnership with New Balance.
No official announcement has been made by Williams or New Balance. If a contract has been agreed upon, an announcement will be made closer to the start of the 2025 NFL regular season.
New Balance re-entered the footwear market last year by launching new cleats and signing Marvin Harrison Jr. before the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams could be joining Harrison as the face of New Balance in the NFL.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
More NFL Footwear News
Nike just dropped Saquon Barkley's new football cleats.
Nike unveils CeeDee Lamb's football cleats dropping this summer.
Deion Sanders' Baltimore Ravens-themed Nike sneakers are out now.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" colorway drops on Halloween 2025.
Odell Beckham Jr. said he "invented the cleat game" in the NFL.