Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Drop in Soulful "Roots" Colorways
As Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving continues to rehabilitate his knee injury, the NBA All-Star remains one of the most influential athletes in the footwear industry.
Not only is Irving's signature ANTA basketball shoe line maintaining momentum, but his lifestyle kicks are arguably even more popular — just ask Lil Wayne.
This week, ANTA and Irving unveiled the Hélà Style "Roots" sneaker pack. The two bold colorways, "Ombre Black" and "Ombre Blue," merge soul, style, and storytelling.
These casual shoes were previously a China-exclusive, but will officially drop in the United States on August 23. Online shoppers can buy the kicks for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com as well as select retailers.
Sneakerheads who cannot wait to get their hands on the kicks can already choose between several other exciting colorways on the brand's website.
The return of the ANTA Hélà Style marks a milestone moment for Irving and sneaker culture. This drop brings the hooper's vision full circle by bridging skate-inspired aesthetics with deeply personal design. It is a journey shaped by heritage, identity, and spiritual intention.
The ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" continues to reflect Irving's commitment to authenticity and ancestral awareness. The shoe's outsole is divided into four symbolic plates, each representing a pillar of Irving's worldview:
- Root Plate: Foundation of family — honoring both mother and father.
- Court Plate: Embodied through Kyrie’s No. 11 and enhanced with herringbone grip.
- Tribal Plate: “Hélà Chief” etching pays homage to his Indigenous lineage.
- Cultural Plate: Symbol fusion of Native shaman handprint + Tai Chi Yin-Yang = unity, healing, and protection.
The silhouette is constructed with breathable, genuine leather and eco-conscious materials. Every detail serves as a tribute to Irving's inner compass and cultural journey. This is not just a sneaker; it's a soulprint.
The basketball world is still several months away from seeing Irving's highly anticipated return to the hardwood. In the meantime, fans can expect Irving to keep them on their toes with a steady supply of new sneakers.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers are 20% off online.
Sabrina Ionescu and Spike Lee debuted the Nike Sabrina 3 "Mars Blackmon."
Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" gets a release date.
Nike drops Kobe 'Unicorn' basketball socks for $24 online.