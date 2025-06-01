Top 10 Sneakers Worn in the NBA Playoffs This May
Yesterday was the last day of May and the Eastern Conference Finals. As we start the month of June, basketball fans prepare to watch the Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.
But before we look forward, it is important to look back at all of the incredible basketball shoes worn on the court throughout May 2025.
Below are the rankings for the top ten sneakers worn during NBA Playoff games in May, according to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.
10. Curry Series 7
As the president of Curry Brand, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry takes it upon himself to wear all of his sublabel's shoes — including models outside of his signature line.
During the Western Conference Playoffs, Curry debuted the Series 7 by Curry Brand. The unreleased model was inspired by running super shoes. Currently, there is no release information.
9. ANTA KAI 2
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending knee injury before the postseason, but his signature line was well represented by other players.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney wore the ANTA KAI 2 in the "Artist On Court" colorway. The colorway has sold out, but online shoppers can find other versions of Irving's second signature sneaker for $125 at ANTA.com.
8. 360 Degrees Joker 1
At the start of the regular season, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic quietly debuted his first signature sneaker with 360 Degrees. Despite there being little marketing, the Joker 1 sold out in most colorways.
Online shoppers can find the Joker 1 in several colorways for $130 on multiple websites. The hunt for the rare shoes will be worth it for Nuggets fans.
7. PUMA All-Pro Nitro
PUMA has not missed with the marketing for Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. While we patiently await Haliburton's first signature shoe, PUMA has dropped several player-exclusive colorways of the All-Pro NITRO.
Easily, the best version has been the "Pinstripes" colorway, which pays tribute to Indiana's old uniforms. Online shoppers can buy the All-Pro NITRO "Pinstripes" for $140 at PUMA.com.
6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson might be the unofficial torchbearer for Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line in the NBA. Brunson debuted multiple player-exclusive styles in the postseason.
Our favorite was the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway. Best of all, the patriotic kicks are scheduled to be released this upcoming holiday season.
5. Nike KD 18
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant did not even make the Western Conference Playoffs this year, but his signature Nike sneaker line still got plenty of shine.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wore the Nike KD 18 in the "New Timeline" colorway. Online shoppers can buy Durant's hoop shoes for $170 at Nike.com.
4. New Balance TWO WXY v5
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has become more recognizable thanks to his place in New Balance's omnipresent commercials. Even better, he gets plenty of player-exclusive kicks.
Murray wore the New Balance TWO WXY v5 in a summer-inspired colorway earlier this month. Fans can find a similar colorway for $120 at NewBalance.com.
3. adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' first signature adidas sneaker has been a smash hit. The adidas AE 1 Mid and Low have enjoyed a two-year run and spawned countless popular colorways.
During the Western Conference Finals, Edwards debuted the adidas AE 1 Low "Metal Grey" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $110 at adidas.com.
2. adidas Harden Vol 9
LA Clippers guard James Harden's adidas sneaker line is as popular as ever, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is helping elevate it in the NBA Playoffs.
Williams debuted his player-exclusive colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9. Fans will be able to shop the "J-DUB" colorway on June 6 for $160 at adidas.com.
1. Converse SHAI 001
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature basketball shoe with Converse has kept the sneaker community on its toes.
The only downside is that Converse SHAI 001 will not launch until Fall 2025. However, fans can expect several popular colorways worn by the NBA MVP to drop later this year.
