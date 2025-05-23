First Look: SGA Teases Converse SHAI 001 Mules at Thunder Practice
What a week it has been for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only are the Thunder up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals, but Gilgeous-Alexander won the 2025 NBA Award.
Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated the announcement by dedicating the latest colorway of the Converse SHAI 001 to his wife, Hailey. But "SGA" is not done making sneaker headlines.
Today at practice, Gilgeous-Alexander showed off a mule version of his first signature basketball shoe. The footwear news outlet Nice Kicks showed off the all-black mules in a social media post (linked below).
The Converse SHAI 001 is a stripped-down version of the basketball shoe. Not only are there no heels, but the zipper is gone, too.
The unreleased model retains much of the design language as its basketball counterpart with the materials and silhouette. It is unclear if the mule will be released. Currently, there is no official launch date for for Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe.
The Converse SHAI 001is expected to launch in Fall 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. The "Butter" colorway will be the first style to hit shelves.
Converse is doing its part in promoting the face of the brand. Skylines across two countries feature Gilgeous-Alexander in larger-than-life promotions.
Converse has painted murals at Gilgeous-Alexander's old high school, Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario. Digital billboards appear in Toronto and Oklahoma City. Also, the "bat signal" lights up buildings in downtown Oklahoma City.
In April 2024, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a contract extension with Converse. The sneaker deal made Gilgeous-Alexander the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond
More NBA Sneakers News
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC" and "Black Toe" colorways are available below retail price.
The Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" returns this weekend.
Gone Fishing: Luka Doncic's sneakers embrace the NBA offseason.
Foot Locker Memorial Day Sale: Save 40% on Summer's hottest sneakers.