Ja Morant Debuts Signature Nike Logo

An entire generation of NBA legends is on the back end of their professional playing careers. Meanwhile, a new cast of budding stars is on their way up the ranks.

One of the players at the vanguard of the new generation is Ja Morant. Despite the Memphis Grizzlies selecting Morant with the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the acrobatic point guard has still leaped over the lofty expectations placed upon him.

Most fans have forgotten the intense debate surrounding Morant before the draft. Selecting a player from Murray State seemed like a significant gamble. Yet, Memphis believed in Morant, and so did Nike.

Yesterday the Grizzlies traveled to Denver ahead of their nationally-televised Tuesday night matchup against the Nuggets. The Grizzlies' social media team tweeted pictures of the players boarding the plane. Morant used the opportunity to casually debut his official Nike logo.

On the team flight, Morant wore black sweatpants, hoodies, and house shoes. However, the white logo on his right leg stood out to keen observers. Below is everything fans must know about Morant's promising future with Nike.

Nike Logo

A detailed look at Ja Morant's new Nike logo. @sneakerologue

Morant signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Nike in 2019. In his first three seasons, Morant was named to two All-NBA teams, one All-Star Game, and won Rookie of the Year as well as Most Improved Player.

It's safe to say Morant lived up to his end of the bargain with Nike. In September, we learned that Morant is getting his own signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1. Details remain scarce, but we know the shoe will release in the summer of 2023 for $110.

As for Morant's logo, it looks like an upside-down triangle with the swooshy versions of the letters "J" and "A." Many fans have pointed to its similarities to Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant's old logos.

2023 is guaranteed to be an exciting year for Morant and Nike. We will keep readers updated as we learn more about the Nike Ja 1. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for updates.

