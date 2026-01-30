The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' Celebrates Valentine's Day

Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese dominated the paint and the sneaker industry during the 2025 WNBA season. Reese's first signature sneaker with Reebok immediately vaulted the iconic brand back into relevance in the performance basketball shoe market.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has dropped in several colorways inspired by everything from her fashion to her pet dog to her hilarious persona on social media. Almost every colorway has sold out quickly, been restocked online, and sold out again.

Release Information

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway. | Reebok

On Friday morning, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 was officially unveiled in the 'Rose Dust' colorway. It is another heartfelt style that arrives just in time for Valentine's Day 2026.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway will be available for purchase at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 13. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for on $130 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Design Details

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway. | Reebok

"We are bringing big energy in 2026– and setting the tone with the newest Angel Reese 1 colorway, Rose Dust," said Reese in a press release. "Subtle yet powerful and bold with feminine flare—perfect for both on and off the court."

The 'Rose Dust' colorway sports Muted Mauve throughout the entire silhouette with Black detailing. Reese's signature logo blends in on the tongue, while Reebok branding pops off in Black.

Tech Specs

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway. | Reebok

Tech specs for the shoes include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability.

Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds structure for powerful players like Reese. Judging by Reese's output this season, the shoes are ready to perform at the highest levels of basketball.

Reese x Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Rose Dust' colorway. | Reebok

Reese first partnered with Reebok with an NIL deal while playing in college for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension that included a signature basketball shoe and apparel collections.

The 2026 WNBA season is still months away, but fans can expect more heat from Reese and Reebok. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

