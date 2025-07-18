How Many Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' Sneakers Dropped?
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built a career on clutch performances. Not only did Bryant deliver on the basketball court, but he put up numbers in the footwear industry.
Naturally, Bryant's legendary Nike sneaker line is rising to meet the moment. Since the re-launch of the Nike Kobe line in 2023, supply has steadily grown to meet the enormous demand.
Fans groaning about missing out on the latest Nike Kobe sneaker releases have given way to cheers from pleasantly surprised shoppers. Today's release of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' colorway is the latest example.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' colorway dropped at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 18. The shoes were sold on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers. Plus, there were activations around Indianapolis for WNBA All-Star Weekend.
While Nike never announces the official number of units produced, industry insiders provide estimates based on their own reporting.
The popular YouTube personality and footwear expert Uncle Chrissy estimated there were 38,000 pairs of Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' basketball shoes released through the Nike SNKRS app.
Kicks On SI cannot confirm the reported numbers. Additionally, it is worth noting that the estimate only accounts for the Nike SNKRS app in the United States, and not for various retailers. Also, there seems to be a lot of really happy fans online right now.
Sneakerheads are taking to social media with anecdotal reports of successfully buying the highly anticipated hoop shoes. The Nike SNKRS app draw only lasted ten minutes, but many athletes and fans were able to secure the WNBA-inspired colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro.
Of course, not everyone hit on the Nike SNKRS draw. Online shoppers who missed out earlier today can find the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
