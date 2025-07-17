Foot Locker & Nike Bring 'The Clinic' to WNBA All-Star 2025
Later this week, the basketball world will shift its focus to Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Week. Meanwhile, one of sport culture's most popular retailers is already on the ground.
Foot Locker is bringing The Clinic in partnership with Nike to Indianapolis. The Clinic is a dynamic two-day activation celebrating basketball, creativity, and community, designed to empower the next generation of female athletes and culture-makers.
The immersive experience brings together basketball fans, sneakerheads, families, and creatives alike for a weekend of product drops, immersive experiences, and more.
Open to the public and packed with high-energy programming, this free event invites attendees of all ages to witness a fresh take on basketball culture, where sports and community collide.
The Experience will be open to the public on July 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST at the Harrison Center (1505 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis). The event will include:
- Signature Releases and Shopping: Attendees will also have the chance to shop limited edition gear and Nike classics like the Air Force 1 and Zoom Vomero 5 on-site.
- On July 18th, Foot Locker will drop the hottest sneakers of the weekend, including Nike's 2025 WNBA All-Star Sneaker Pack.
- Customization: Attendees can personalize their own pair of Nike Air Force 1s at the Sneaker Custom Lab or create a custom bracelet with local artists at the Charm Bar.
- Surprise Appearances: Star Nike athletes from the league will be stopping by the experience throughout the weekend for clinics and more.
- Weekend-Long Entertainment: Fans can enjoy live DJ sets from top female talent and curated playlists throughout the day, striking gallery displays, photo booths, smoothie bar, and branded installations perfect for social storytelling.
- Community Moments: In partnership with The City League youth organization, Foot Locker will host private clinics led by elite trainers while they trial the latest sneakers and practice their skills.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
