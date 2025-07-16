Nike Unveils 2025 WNBA All-Star Sneakers: Kobe, Sabrina, A'ja
The entire basketball world shifts its focus to Indianapolis for the next few days as the 2025 WNBA All-Star Week tips off in the heartland. In addition to seeing the world's best women's hoopers, fans will be treated to limited-edition sneakers.
On Wednesday afternoon, Nike Basketball officially shared pictures and release information for its 2025 WNBA All-Star Collection. The hoop shoes are headlined by Kobe Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson.
Athletes and fans can expect each of these drops to be very limited. Below is what consumers must know to improve their chances of scoring the rare kicks.
Nike Sabrina 3 'Bring The Heat'
Less than two weeks ago, Nike officially launched New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's third signature sneaker in the debut "Blueprint" colorway.
For the All-Star Game, the Nike Sabrina 3 is ditching the blue for the league's signature shade of orange. The Nike Swoosh and signature Sabrina logos pop off the shoe in black.
The Nike Sabrina 3 'Bring The Heat' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 17. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Nike A'One 'Supernova'
Of course, she has an (All-Star) shoe. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker has taken the basketball world by storm, dropping in several exciting colorways.
Perhaps none are more eye-catching than the 'Supernova' colorway. It features a red-hot gradient pattern going from Black to Bright Crimson to University Gold to Metallic Gold.
The Nike A'One 'Supernova' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 17. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in adult (115) and big kid ($100) sizes at Nike.com.
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange'
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made history as an NBA player, but was a huge supporter of the WNBA. Bryant's orange WNBA hoodie remains a staple among athletes and fans.
Bryant's most popular hoop shoe is celebrating All-Star week. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' features a monochromatic Total Orange design, complemented by Metallic Silver Swoosh and Kobe logos.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Total Orange' will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 18. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in adult ($190) and big kid ($120) sizing on the Nike SNKRS app.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
