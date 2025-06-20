James Harden's "Red Metallic" Adidas Sneakers Drop Saturday
The LA Clippers' season ended in early May, but James Harden's reign in the footwear industry is still going strong. Harden's ninth signature sneaker continues to push the envelope with its bold design and cutting-edge technology.
Just a few weeks ago, the release dates for seven new colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 were announced. Fans already got one crack at Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams' "JDUB" colorway.
Thanks to William's breakout game in the NBA Finals, the player-exclusive colorway sold out online. Luckily, now there is another release scheduled for tomorrow. Below is what hoopers and fans must know about the highly anticipated drop.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Red Metallic" drops at 3:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, June 21. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com and select retailers.
The "Red Metallic" colorway sports a Pure Ruby upper that is contrasted by Core Black on the ankle collar and lacing system. Meanwhile, Lucid Blue appears on the outsole.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 features a full-length Lightboost midsole, grid-mesh ventilation openings for breathability, and a fragmented radial traction pattern on the outsole.
By the end of its run later this year, the adidas Harden Vol 9 will have dropped in 13 colorways. Unlike so many other NBA players' signature sneaker lines, Harden's hoop shoes continue to keep the momentum with each new installment.
During an interview in March, Harden explained why most signature sneaker lines drop off over the years and how his kicks continue to trend upward over time.
Just as fans can count on Harden every night of the NBA season, they can rely on his adidas basketball shoes to stand out in a crowded marketplace.
