First Look: The Air Jordan 40 Leaks Online Before Release Date
It does not matter that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has not played an NBA game in over two decades. Jordan's everlasting popularity is fueled, in part, by his signature sneaker line.
Every year, basketball players and sneakerheads get animated about the latest installment of the Air Jordan line. The sneaker community often gets so excited they find and share pictures of the newest model before its release date.
Even Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young teased the unreleased Air Jordan 40 on Instagram this week. Today, multiple sneaker outlets have begun sharing leaked images of the upcoming hoop shoes. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what we know about Jordan's 40th signature sneaker.
The sneak peek at the Air Jordan 40 provides a detailed look at the never-before-seen hoop shoe. The silhouette sports a minimalist design accentuated by a straightforward white and black colorway.
Jordan Brand has not yet provided official images, tech specs, pricing, or a firm release date. However, the Air Jordan 40 is expected to launch in Fall 2025 for $200 in adult sizes.
From what we can see in the picture, the Air Jordan 40 features premium materials with its leather upper and nubuck overlays. There is minimal branding, which helps the Jumpman logo pop off the tongue.
So far, the initial reactions among fans have been positive. The Air Jordan line has maintained unwavering popularity over four decades, but sneakerheads have really embraced the newest models over the past few years.
Make no mistake, this is a big release for Jumpman. Jordan Brand is halfway through a year-long "40 Years of Greatness" campaign that has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1, culminating in the release of the Air Jordan 40.
For a company that always soars above the rest of the sneaker industry, it looks ready to stick the landing with the Air Jordan 40. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Michael Jordan Sneakers News
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" finally returns Saturday after 12 Years.
Charles Barkley told Michael Jordan he would never wear Air Jordans again.
Reggie Miller trolled Michael Jordan with his sneakers — then Nike called.
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" did not take off — still in stock online.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC" and "Black Toe" colorways are available below retail price.