The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 'Soft Yellow' Drops This Week
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line with Nike has come roaring back over the past two years. Not only has Bryant's iconic basketball shoes returned, but the line has expanded into other sports and lifestyle sneakers.
After a busy spring full of exciting drops, Nike is kicking off summer with a casual shoe that is driving Lakers fans wild. The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Soft Yellow.'
As we recapped last week, the old-school hoop shoes draw inspiration from the time Bryant hit the practice court in his pajama pants while sporting a cast on his broken right hand.
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Soft Yellow' releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, June 24. Online shoppers can buy the lifestyle sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
Fans can count on these highly anticipated sneakers selling out within minutes online. Online shoppers who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Just be prepared to pay a steep resale price as these kicks are already being sold for upwards of $300 in select sizes on resale websites.
The 'Soft Yellow' colorway is the third Kobe-inspired Nike Air Force 1 this year. So far, the shoes have dropped in white and black (with white and purple colorways on the way).
The silhouette sports a Soft Yellow leather upper complemented by Dusty Amethyst accents and three pairs of knit laces to complete the pajama-inspired look.
Look inside the shoes, and you will see the iconic photo of Bryant shooting free throws with his left hand while wearing pajamas (his signature adidas shoes were cropped out of the picture).
The Kobe logo pops on the tongues, Bryant's signature appears on the side of the lateral heels, and his old jersey number (No. 8) provides the finishing touches on the heels.
Best of all, this is not the normal version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a Protro (performance + retro). Improved tech specs include an ultra-plush ReactX foam paired with Nike Air cushioning for extra comfort.
When Bryant was not wearing his signature basketball shoes on and off the court, he was a huge fan of the Nike Air Force 1.
This colorway threads the needle of Bryant's affinity for the shoe and dedication to putting the work in anywhere, anytime, wearing anything.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Nike launched the Kobe Vault: What does it mean for sneakerheads?
Caitlin Clark debuted the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "The Bellas" for her pet dog.
Caitlin Clark shared her favorite Nike Kobe sneakers with a young fan.
The Air Jordan 40 leaks online before its release date.