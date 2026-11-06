Ja Morant Unwraps the Nike Ja 4 High "Christmas"

After a hot start with the Portland Trail Blazers, Ja Morant suffered a left hamstring strain. Still, even a moderate injury can't slow Morant down in the footwear world. The Nike Ja 4 has continued Morant's run as the most exciting signature line on Nike Basketball's roster.

The Nike Ja 4 has already dropped in multiple colorways, with the Nike Ja 4 High launching in the "Zombie" colorway for Halloween last month. Now, Morant is already looking ahead to Christmas with an eye-catching colorway for the biggest day on the regular season schedule.

Nike Ja 4 High "Christmas"

The Nike Ja 4 High "Christmas" colorway. | Nike

Morant has made it clear that he doesn't like it when fans share pictures of his unreleased sneakers before he gets a chance to wear them. So, he has taken it upon himself to "leak" upcoming shoes. On Friday night, Morant unveiled the Nike Ja 4 High "Christmas" colorway.

The never-before-seen colorway features a monochromatic Electric Green upper with Bright Crimson details on the Nike Swoosh and JA-frame. Morant simply captioned the picture, "Christmas," with a Christmas tree emoji.

Release Information

Ja Morant should return from injury before the holiday season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we love to see Morant's holiday-themed hoop shoes in advance, we want more details. Currently, there is no official release information. The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" had a retail price of $180 in adult sizes, so the "Christmas" colorway should be the same price.

Meanwhile, a late-December release date would be in line with when Nike usually drops its Christmas collection of signature basketball shoes. Fans can expect more information as we get closer to the holiday shopping season.

Nike Ja 4 High Tech Specs

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" outsole. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 High features similar performance technology as its low-top counterpart. The main difference is the sculpted collar that wraps around the ankle for added support. The streamlined zipper helps you stay locked in.

The silhouette features a lightweight SPRPWRT sockliner that sits atop the Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole with a logo-inspired traction pattern provides the shoe's foundation.

Nike Ja 4 High Colorways

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

So far, the Nike Ja 4 High has only dropped in the "Zombie" colorway for Halloween. Meanwhile, the Nike Ja 4 has already dropped in five colorways.

Not only are low-top silhouettes more in fashion, but the shoe only costs $130-$140, depending on the colorway. Most fans will go with the Nike Ja 4 over the Nike Ja 4 High.

Even if Morant isn't on the court, he keeps the sneaker community on its toes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.