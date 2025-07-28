James Harden's 10th Adidas Basketball Shoe Leaks Online
At 35 years old, there is little left to prove for LA Clippers guard James Harden. In addition to countless individual NBA awards, Harden has solidified himself as an all-time great in the footwear industry.
Every year, adidas and Harden find a way to push the envelope for basketball shoes. The tenth installment of the adidas Harden line looks to carry on the vision of bold design and cutting-edge performance technology.
On Monday morning, Complex shared leaked images of the adidas Harden Vol 10. There are five pictures of the unreleased hoop shoe, featuring two colorways (red/white and white/black).
We are still several months away from adidas officially unveiling Harden's tenth signature sneaker. So, that means no official images, pricing, or tech specs for some time.
However, the adidas Harden Vol 10 is reportedly set to launch in early 2026 for $160 in adult sizes. Additionally, we can see the model features a mid-cut silhouette and a strikingly similar design to its predecessor. The main difference is a new traction pattern on the rubber outsole.
The lateral TPU cages return (without the grid mesh openings), and so does the adidas Three Stripes branding on the heel. Harden's signature logo on the back heel provides the finishing touch to the minimalist yet futuristic basketball shoe.
Luckily for athletes and fans who are eager for more of Harden's hoop shoes, they will have plenty of options. Earlier this spring, adidas unveiled seven additional colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9, scheduled to drop throughout Fall/Winter 2025.
Harden started his NBA career with Nike before signing a massive 13-year, $200 million signature sneaker deal with adidas in 2015. However, Harden is already lobbying for a lifetime sneaker deal before his contract expires in the summer of 2028.
As always, Harden has a way of keeping the basketball world and footwear industry on its toes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The Nike Kobe 11 is returning in 2026.
The Nike LeBron 20 "Drew League" drops on August 1.
Error Jordan: Mistakes make the Air Jordan 4 'Rare Air' iconic.
Ja Morant's Nike World Tour heads to Asia.