The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Lakers Home" Just Restocked Online
With the new school year quickly approaching and basketball season right around the corner, Nike has begun rolling out its new models for the upcoming campaign.
One of the more exciting and easily accessible hoop shoes is the Nike Kobe 9 Low EM Protro "Lakers Home" colorway. The Lakers-themed colorway of Kobe Bryant's ninth signature sneaker dropped on August 1 for $190 in adult sizes.
Leading up to the release, we reported that it would be a wide release and easy to buy online. While the kicks did initially sell out, they have already been restocked online less than a week after the launch.
Shopping Information
The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Lakers Home" colorway dropped for $190 in adult sizes on Friday, August 1. Earlier today, the highly popular basketball shoes were restocked in full sizing at Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Will the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Lakers Home" colorway sell out again? Yes, absolutely. But it will also probably be restocked multiple times throughout the fall, along with four other classic 'Team Bank' colorways meant to match school uniforms.
Will the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro "Lakers Home" ever hit the discount racks or resale for below the retail price? No, that would be highly unlikely, as even if the widest releases from the Nike Kobe line still move the needle among hoopers and fans.
Details
The "Lakers Home" colorway features a white upper contrasted by Court Purple Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos. The speckling on the midsole provides an elevated touch to the team bank colorway.
Old-school basketball fans will recognize the nine stitches on the back heels as a tribute to Bryant's Achilles injury he suffered the year before, as well as a nod to his ninth signature sneaker. A new design feature is the word "Resilience" stitched into the inside of the tongues.
Other minor details include Bryant's signature embossed on the carbon fiber heel plate as well as the "Kobe Code" dots emblazoned on the side of the shoes.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro touts an Engineered Mesh upper, Nike React foam, cable lacing system, and the legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.
It has been 11 years since Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 9 Low, and the model is still capable of performing at the highest levels of basketball. For $190, this is a great option for athletes and fans.
