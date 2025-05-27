James Harden's Adidas Sneakers Get 7 More Colorways in 2025
The LA Clippers suffered an early exit from the 2025 Western Conference Playoffs, but James Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe is still going strong.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 launched in December 2024 with six initial colorways scheduled for a monthly drop through May. With May almost over, adidas has officially unveiled seven additional colorways.
On Tuesday, adidas grabbed the attention of the sneaker community by posting a picture on its social media channels of the upcoming colorways along with release dates.
The caption read, "Unapologetically You. Introducing the Fall/Winter Harden Vol 9 collection. Coming soon."
Judging by the eye-catching styles, adidas is leaning into Harden's unapologetic play style and fashion sense. Some of the colorways have already been debuted during NBA games, while other versions are brand new.
Thanks to adidas, we know the adidas Harden Vol. 9 will drop in at least seven colorways throughout the last half of 2025:
- June 6: JDUB (white and blue).
- June 21: Red Metallic (red and black).
- August 26: Molded Leather (black and off-white).
- September 20: Flamingo Pink (pink).
- October 17: Snakeskin (green and black).
- November 11: Uno Chain (blue and silver).
Each of the seven new colorways are expected to retail at $160 in adult sizes like previous versions of the adidas Harden Vol 9. Online shoppers should have no problem finding the basketball shoes at adidas, Foot Locker, and other retailers.
While adidas is still months away from an official announcement, Harden's tenth signature sneaker is expected to launch in early 2026 for $160 in adult sizes. Currently, there are no official images of the unreleased model.
Fans can expect adidas and Harden to keep us on our toes throughout the off-season and start of the next NBA season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
