Stephen Curry's Signature Sneakers are 55% Off Online
Last summer, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry debuted his 12th signature basketball shoe during the 2024 Summer Olympics. It was perfectly fitting that the Curry 12 release in several space-themed colorways after Curry's otherworldly performance in the Olympics.
The first three styles of the Curry 12 dropped in "Gravity Pack" colorways that were inspired by the NBA All-Star's gravitational pull on the court. Eventually, more colorways dropped in new and familiar styles that helped tell stories about the greatest shooter of all time.
After an incredibly strong year, the Curry 12 is finally nearing the end of its production cycle. That means major deals are to be had for frugal shoppers. Below are details about select colorways that are marked down significantly online at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Curry 12 "Extraterrestrial"
The Curry 12 "Extraterrestrial" colorway dropped in December 2024 for $140 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now buy the basketball shoes for $62 (55% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Extraterrestrial" colorway sports a Lime Green upper complemented by shades of black on the overlays and reinforcement areas. A cosmic green swirl on the lateral sides of the shoes is like nothing Earthlings have ever seen.
Curry 12 "Anti-Gravity"
The Curry 12 "Anti-Gravity" colorway dropped in October 2024 for $140 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now buy the basketball shoes for $67 (52% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Anti-Gravity" colorway features a Gray upper highlighted by bright shades of Lime Green around the shoe. Inside the white UA Flow midsole is a gradient pattern that fades from green to black. It's a combination of anti-gravity grip and an explosion of high-contrast color.
Curry 12 "Shooting Star"
The Curry 12 "Shooting Star" colorway dropped in November 2024 for $140 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now buy the basketball shoes for $78 (44% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The "Shooting Star" colorway sports a white upper contrasted by black overlays and a swirly pattern on the lateral sides of the midsole. The two-toned design helps Curry's signature logo pop off the shoe.
Additional colorways of the Curry 12 are also enjoying modest discounts online, but now is the perfect time for hoopers to grab a pair of Curry's latest basketball shoes at a huge discount.
