Jayson Tatum's "Celtics" Shoes are 25% Off Online

Despite Jayson Tatum missing all of the season so far, the Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference standings. Also, Tatum's signature Jordan Brand basketball shoes remain as popular as ever.

Earlier in the NBA season, Jumpman had some of its athletes debut the Jordan Tatum 4. Tatum's fourth signature shoe has dropped in several styles, but none are more exciting to Celtics fans than the "Celtic Green" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Celtic Green" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Celtic Green" colorway dropped in October 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. Much to the delight of Celtics fans, the shoes are now marked down to $97.50 (25% off) at Foot Locker and $97.97 (24% off) at Nike.

Those are unbeatable prices, as the asking price for most sizes of the shoe are not that low on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

Details on the Jordan Tatum 4 "Celtic Green" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The "Celtic Green" colorway sports a Green Glow upper with Black detailing. Bright hits of Varsity Red on the Tatum branding provide the finishing touches to the performance basketball shoe.

The silhouette is designed to match Tatum's precision and efficiency. The Tatum 4 is the lightest shoe in the Jordan Basketball line, delivering full-court energy return and performance that meets the moment.

Tech Specs

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Celtic Green" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Tatum 4 is a tool for dominance that is crafted for those who play with purpose and move with confidence. In addition to being the lightest shoe in the Jumpman line, the model is built close to the foot for responsive, propulsive movement. Its S-Seam Strobel wraps the foot for fluidity and control.

Meanwhile, the forefoot Zoom Air delivers explosive energy return. The stability shank supports deep-game performance and quick transitions. Lastly, the multi-traction outsole enhances grip and responsiveness.

Future Colorways

The Jordan Tatum 4 "Celtic Green" outsole. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Tatum 4 has already dropped in several colorways, and fans can expect Jumpman to cook up more exciting designs as Tatum prepares for his return to action.

Celtics fans are crossing their fingers for Tatum to return from injury in time for the NBA Playoffs - and so are sneakerheads. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

