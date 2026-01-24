Jordan Brand Ends Zion Williamson's Signature Sneaker Line

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson's signature basketball shoe line with Jordan Brand has come to an end. The Jordan Zion 4 — which launched in December 2024— will be the final shoe released.

Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever was the first reporter to break this news. According to Vlahos, Williamson will remain as a Jordan Brand athlete, as his contract does not expire until later this year.

Zion Williamson wears the Jordan Zion 4. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It is possible that Williamson and Jordan Brand reach a new deal to keep the NBA All-Star as part of the Jumpman family. Or Williamson could enter sneaker free agency and try to leverage his potential and strong fanbase.

Unlike Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's abrupt split with Under Armour in November 2025, tonight's news does not come as a surprise to anyone who has followed Williamson's NBA career or sneaker journey.

Zion Williamson wears the Jordan Zion 3. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After his highlight-filled freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils, footwear companies were in a bidding war for Williamson. Not only was he a highly coveted prospect, but he also drew extra attention after his Nike shoe exploded during a nationally televised game.

Eventually, Williamson signed one of the largest rookie contracts in footwear history. Williamson signed a seven-year, $75 million signature sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in 2019. Unlike most sneaker deals, it was a major storyline across sports media outlets.

Zion Williamson wears the Jordan Zion 2. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

However, injuries derailed Williamson's promising career, and his signature sneaker line never resonated with hoopers or fans.

In fact, it was Williamson's collaborations with Jumpman on limited-edition colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low that are the highlights of his sneaker history. The themes leaned into New Orleans vibes, featuring premium materials and stylish designs.

The Zion x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Regency Purple and Dark Raisin' colorway. | Nike

Athletes and fans who still want to get their hands on a pair of the Jordan Zion 4 can choose from several discounted colorways. The shoes launched at a retail price of $145 and are marked down to $97 (33% off) in select styles at Nike.com.

Fans can expect to hear more about Williamson's future in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.







