Jordan Brand Honors Chris Paul's Greatness with "Point God" Jacket
It has been a whirlwind NBA season with plenty of exciting highlights and historic moments. One of the most important achievements took place in San Antonio.
Spurs point guard Chris Paul climbed to second in all-time steals and assists in the NBA. Paul's longtime footwear sponsor, Jordan Brand, celebrated his legendary status.
During a presentation in front of the next generation of basketball talent at the 2025 EYBL Session 3 in Kansas City, Jordan Brand gifted a bespoke jacket to Paul.
The moment symbolized the passing of knowledge from one of the game's greatest floor generals to future stars.
The jacket balances the "Point God" symbolism on the exterior with details of his record-breaking achievements on the inner lining. It tells the complete story of his offensive mastery and defensive brilliance.
The exterior features include a sophisticated black body with gray sleeves in varsity style. Back designs include "The Point God Giveth" and "The Point God Taketh Away" text circling the iconic Jumpman logo in a halo formation.
The right sleeve displays "The Temple of Dimes" – a Greek Acropolis-style temple representing his court vision and playmaking mastery. Front pockets embroidered with Paul's signature mantras: "Can't Give Up Now" and "Keep Stacking Days."
The right sleeve lining lists every NBA team Paul has played against and the number of steals he has collected from each to make the record happen. The left sleeve contains the names of all 174 teammates who received assists from Paul during his historic climb to #2 all-time.
Meanwhile, the interior storytelling continues with custom lining with jersey fragments from every team in Paul's career, with each section highlighting signature performances:
- New Orleans Hornets: 2011 playoff triple-double vs. Lakers (27 pts, 15 ast, 13 reb).
- LA Clippers: "Lob City" masterpiece vs. Portland (41 pts, 17 ast on 61% shooting).
- Houston Rockets: 2018 playoff career-high vs. Utah (41 pts, 10 ast, 7 reb).
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Clutch Game 6 elimination performance vs. Houston (28 pts).
- Phoenix Suns: Perfect 14-for-14 shooting night vs. New Orleans (33 pts).
- Golden State Warriors: Franchise-record 14 assists with zero turnovers vs. Milwaukee.
- San Antonio Spurs: Historic 12,092nd assist, passing Jason Kidd for #2 all-time.
Jordan Brand and Paul have proven to be formidable teammates over the years, and while there are no signs of either slowing down, they are helping pass the torch to the next generation of hoopers.
