Under Armour Releases Kelsey Plum's "Aura" Basketball Shoes
The Los Angeles Sparks are battling for the final spot in the WNBA Playoffs. If the Sparks are able to make a late-season push, it will require All-Star guard Kelsey Plum to continue playing at out-of-this-world levels.
Throughout the season, Plum has averaged nearly 20 points and six rebounds per game. On top of that, she has consistently dominated headlines in the footwear industry.
Plum is the biggest star on Under Armour's talented women's basketball roster. With that role, she is the face of the UA Breakthru 5. Best of all, Under Armour has honored Plum with multiple player-exclusive colorways that celebrate her personality, interests, and even the Seattle Gum Wall.
Just in time for the final stretch of the regular season, Plum has officially debuted the UA Breakthru 5 "Aura" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $145 in women's sizes at UA.com.
The "Aura" colorway was created to reflect Plum's powerful and intuitive energy as a fiery competitor and positive force on the court.
The silhouette sports a blend of bold hues. Aura's disruptive mix of blue, purple, red, and orange embodies good energy for a player who brings an undeniable presence and joy to every game she plays.
Tech specs for the model include a breathable UA IntelliKnit upper, synthetic leather overlays, and a 3D-molded TPE-blend sockliner with low compression.
Plus, it features a female-specific nylon shank designed for support. Lastly, the UA Flow cushioning technology is super-light, bouncy, and provides great grip.
Plum debuted the shoes on court last weekend in the Sparks' victory over the Washington Mystics. She had 18 points, seven rebounds, and was +22 in the box score; but who is counting? It is safe to say the "Aura" colorway is already among the best drops from Plum's player-exclusive collection.
The WNBA postseason is almost here, and fans can count on more heat from Plum and Under Armour down the stretch. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA News
Angel Reese's latest Reebok sneakers are for her dog.
Ranking Caitlin Clark's signature logo among WNBA players.
A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers are 20% off online.
Sabrina Ionescu and Spike Lee debuted the Nike Sabrina 3 "Mars Blackmon."
Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" gets a release date.