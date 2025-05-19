Jordan Brand is Running Back its Global Basketball Tournament
Building on the success of last year's inaugural tournament, Jordan Brand has announced the return of The One global basketball tournament for 2025.
The premier competition showcases the next generation of elite one-on-one basketball players vying to be crowned "The One."
The tournament draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's formative one-on-one backyard battles with his brother Larry, which helped forge his legendary competitive mentality.
The 2025 tournament tips off this month, starting with the UK qualifiers in London, where boys and girls will compete on May 24 as part of the Hoopsfix All Star Classic weekend.
Regional qualifiers will then take place around the world — including Beijing, Los Angeles, Melbourne, London, Chicago, Hong Kong, Paris, Tokyo, and more.
From there, 20 finalists (all hoopers ages 15 to 18) will advance to New York for the championships. The finals will be streamed live from New York in August, showcasing the incredible talent and fierce competition among the top athletes.
Not only will the winners earn the coveted title of The One, but they will also join Jordan Brand as ambassadors.
"The One tournament provides a platform for young athletes from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level," says Sarah Mensah, President of Jordan Brand.
Mensah continued, "This event embodies Jordan Brand's spirit of competition and excellence, and we look forward to seeing the incredible performances from these talented hoopers as they chase greatness."
Just as Jordan Brand's origin story is rooted in a mentality of defiant confidence, The One is designed to show who's got next — and inspire the next generation to take their turn.
