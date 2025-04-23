Adidas Announces Star-Studded 2025 NFL Draft Class
After signing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at the end of the college football season, adidas is now adding to their NFL Draft class in a big way.
Joining the All-America wide receiver/defensive back is a diverse group of projected top picks and first rounders from across the country.
Headlined by Penn State's Abdul Carter, Georgia's Jalon Walker and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, adidas' latest brand ambassadors are posioned to be future stars at the next level.
According to the brand, the athletes' elite and rare combination of speed, power and determination both on and off the field, make them perfect fits for the adidas roster.
Additional players who have signed with adidas include Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton of Texas A&M, Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky, Shavon Revel of East Carolina, Dylan Sampson of Tennessee, Jalen Royals of Utah State, Elijah Arroyo of Miami and Nick Nash of San Jose St.
Led by Hunter - who added the Walter Camp Award, AP Player of the Year, Paul Hornung Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award to his trophy case last season - adidas' draft class is as strong as the brand has signed over the past few years.
“adidas has been great in how they've supported me on my journey to the league,” said Hunter. “I can’t wait for everyone to see the exciting things we’ve got cooking for my rookie season as we bring speed and style together.”
The latest signings join adidas' NFL roster that includes the likes of superstars Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, among others.
The 12 new adidas athletes will find out where they will be wearing the three stripes at the next level when the NFL Draft kicks off on April 27 live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
