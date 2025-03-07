LaMelo Ball's PUMA basketball shoes drop in "Golden Child" colorway
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is enjoying the best year of his individual career. Plus, his fourth signature basketball shoe with PUMA has been a smash hit with younger fans and hoopers.
Hornets fans and hoopers alike have bene inundated with drop after drop of new colorways that cannot be ignored.
Just in time for the weekend, Ball and PUMA are dropping an all-gold colorway. Shoes that are almost as loud as Ball's game. The PUMA MB.04 arrives in the eye-catching "Golden Child" colorway.
The newest iteration of Ball's fourth signature sneaker, the "Golden Child" colorway, takes your game to legendary heights. Drenched in a striking all-gold upper, this edition embodies Ball's out-of-this-world style while setting a new standard in footwear.
Alien tentacles wrap around the design, concealing Ball's signature phrases, while a supportive double-layered mesh upper and NITROFOAM cushioning deliver unmatched on-court power.
Lastly, a bold LaFrancé logo at the heel cements its status as a statement piece—because everything the NBA All-Star touches turns to gold.
The PUMA MB.04 "Golden Child" colorway drops for $125 in adult sizes next Friday, March 14. It will be available to purchase on the PUMA website and in select retailers.
So far this season, PUMA Hoops has taken part in exciting collaborations with Scooby-Doo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Not to mention Ball's casual lifestyle sneaker line, which continues to put out futuristic styles for off the court.
