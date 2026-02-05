Warriors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are both looking to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference heading into a primetime matchup on Thursday night.

Golden State is going to need a huge second half to avoid the play-in, and it was down star guard Stephen Curry (knee) in Tuesday night’s blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry has been ruled out once again for Thursday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the Suns improved to 5-5 this season without Devin Booker earlier in the week, knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker is listed as out for a Suns team that is in the mix for the No. 6 seed – or better – in the West this season.

Oddsmakers have set Suns as the favorite in this matchup, even after the Warriors executed a deal for Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday night. KP will not play for Golden State in this game.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-118)

Suns -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Warriors: +195

Suns: -238

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Warriors record: 27-24

Suns record: 31-20

Warriors vs. Suns Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Seth Curry – out

Steph Curry – out

LJ Cryer – questionable

Jimmy Butler III – out

Buddy Hield – out

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – out

Jalen Green – questionable

Warriors vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Gillespie OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)

Gillespie has shot the ball extremely well this season, knocking down 43.5 percent of his 3s heading into this game.

The Suns guard has held a bigger role in the offense with Devin Booker out, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in 10 of his last 11 games. During that 11-game stretch, Gillespie is shooting 44-of-84 from deep (52.4 percent), averaging 4.0 3s made per game.

He’s attempted at least 10 3-pointers in three of his last four games, and he went 8-for-14 from deep in a win over Portland his last time out.

Gillespie is an absolute steal at this line on Thursday.

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Warriors’ offense is an easy fade:

The Golden State Warriors have struggled without Steph Curry all season long, and I expect that to continue on Thursday night against a strong Phoenix Suns defense.

The Suns are No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they allow the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA (111.6). On top of that, the Suns are even better at home, allowing just 108 points per game -- the third-best mark in the NBA.

So, this is going to be a struggle for a Warriors' offense that has scored less than 100 points in five of the last six games that Curry has missed. In fact, Golden State has 104 or fewer points in eight of the 12 games that the star guard has sat out, and multiple games where it has cleared this total have come with Jimmy Butler in the lineup.

With both Butler and Curry out, the Warriors simply don't have the offensive firepower to clear this total against an elite defense.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 104.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.