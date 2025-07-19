Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 "Scoring Title" is Now $70 Online
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant has solidified himself as a future Hall of Famer and an icon in the footwear industry. Durant's bright future was clear even during his early years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After winning his third consecutive scoring title in the 2011-12 NBA season, Nike designed a special colorway of Durant's fourth signature sneaker to commemorate the milestone — the Nike Zoom KD 4 "Scoring Title."
The Nike KD 4 "Scoring Title" was an instant fan favorite and finally made its first retro return earlier this year. Now, online shoppers can find Durant's iconic sneakers at a major discount online.
Shopping Information
The Nike Zoom KD 4 "Scoring Title" made its long-awaited return on February 14, 2025. The shoes were initially launched at a retail price of $130 in adult sizes but are now marked down to $70 (46% discount) at Shoe Palace.
Currently, almost all sizes are available except for 11.5 and 12.5. However, that is sure to change as frugal shoppers take advantage of the rare online sales event.
For shoppers who can't find their size at Shoe Palace, the Nike KD 4 "Scoring Title" is available in even more sizes for $99 (23% discount) online at Foot Locker.
Details
Nike included many incredible design elements in the "Scoring Title" colorway. The silhouette features a Lemon Twist mesh base and a Photo Blue synthetic upper.
Graphics on the tongue showcase the numbers "30.1," "27.7," and "28," which is a nod to Durant's league-leading points per game over three seasons. Fans who pour over the shoes will notice other hidden details in the design language.
Tech Specs
The Nike KD 4 is still suitable for hooping, the shoe touts Zoom Air cushioning, while a multi-directional traction pattern on the translucent rubber outsole completes the design. Despite being 13 years old, the model can still perform at the highest levels of basketball.
Durant did not leave the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors until July 2016, but it is impossible for NBA fans to look at these shoes and not think of what was to come for the perennial All-Star.
Durant will start his Rockets era this fall in his 18th signature sneaker. The hoops legend has come a long way since 2012, but there is still more history to be made in his career. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Nike KD 18 is already 34% off online.
Kevin Durant has a $1 million Air Jordan sneaker collection at his house.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Mebounds' is ready for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.
Nike dominated WNBA All-Star Friday night.
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 'Suns' colorway is 39% off online.