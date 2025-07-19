Nike Dominated Other Sneaker Brands on WNBA All-Star Friday Night
"Make sure you get the shoes," said New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu during her photo shoot after winning the 3-Point Contest on the first night of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend.
But how could we miss them? Nike dominated Friday night's All-Star action in Indianapolis. Every company recognizes the rapidly growing influence of women's hoops in the sneaker industry, and suited up their players in fresh gear for the opening night.
However, Nike clearly prioritized the event higher than its competitors with its activations and sneaker debuts. Below are all of the major shoe highlights from WNBA All-Star Friday night.
Sabrina Ionescu
Before she won the 3-Point Contest, Ionescu already grabbed the attention of the sneakerheads by debuting a new All-Star colorway of the Nike Sabrina 3 during practice.
The fiery colorway is not to be confused with the "Bring the Heat" colorway, which was one of three shoes showcased in Nike's All-Star sneaker pack.
Currently, there is no release information for the "ASW" colorway of the Nike Sabrina 3. However, online shoppers can find the newly-released "Bring the Heat" colorway in select sizes on the Nike website.
A'ja Wilson
The second-biggest star (in the footwear world) did not even have to compete and still got to promote her first signature sneaker. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson turned the Nike A'One into a camera.
The moment was reminiscent of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal recording the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest with a handheld camcorder.
Fans can expect Wilson to debut the Nike A'One 'Supernova' (available in adult and kid sizes on the Nike website) during tonight's All-Star Game.
Paige Bueckers
Nike has big plans for Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. During her college career with the UConn Huskies, Bueckers enjoyed the extremely rare honor of designing a player-exclusive colorway to be released.
Since then, Bueckers has starred in multiple Nike campaigns. Last night, the brand tasked Bueckers with debuting the unreleased Nike GT Cut 4.
Nike teased the debut with a cryptic social media post, showing the heel of the hoop shoe and captioning it, "Buckets incoming."
Natasha Cloud
Beyond athletes with their own signature sneakers or new debuts, others got to unveil player-exclusive colorways of existing models. Not only did New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud win the All-Star Skills Challenge, but she also wore a new colorway of the Nike Book 1.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's debut hoop shoe has been a hit thanks to its crossover appeal between the court and the streets. Sticking with the heat theme, the Nike Book 1 "ASW25" colorway featured a gradient pattern and the "317" area code on the heel as a nod to the host city.
Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Book 1 "ASW25" colorway. However, online shoppers can find other versions of the Nike Book 1 at a major discount at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Sonia Citron
Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron may not be the biggest sneakerhead, but she had some of the hottest shoes of the night thanks to Nike.
Citron showed up to practice and had a fresh pair of Ja Morant's third signature sneaker waiting for her. Citron later debuted the Nike Ja 3 "ASW" colorway during her media availability.
Again, there is no release information for this fire colorway of the Nike Ja 3. Nike will officially launch Morant's upcoming shoe this week in the "NY vs. NY" colorway to coincide with the annual streetball tournament in New York City.
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray was unable to defend her two titles last night, but she still enjoyed a great night with her footwear. Gray debuted the Nike A'One "Money Sign" colorway.
Unlike all of the player-exclusive colorways worn last night, Gray's "Money Sign" colorway was a custom job. Sadly, that means the green and gold kicks will not be released to the public.
Nike Basketball
To the victor go the spoils, so it is only right that Nike capped off its night-long infomercial with a classic ad. Shortly after Ionescu won the 3-Point Contest, Nike posted a picture of Ionescu shooting with the message, "If you have nothing to prove, prove it."
Nike added in the caption, "Sabrina Ionescu is here to remind you who she is: the undisputed WNBA 3-Point Contest champ."
Luckily for competing brands, they can try to make a big splash on All-Star Saturday night. However, Nike is already running up the score.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Jackie Young signs a sneaker deal with Skechers.
How many Nike Kobe 6 'Total Orange' sneakers dropped?
Nike unveils the 2025 WNBA All-Star sneaker pack.
Caitlin Clark debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster" colorway.
Kelsey Plum unveils her Under Armour shoes for the WNBA All-Star Game.